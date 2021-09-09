Dana Milbank: Kevin McCarthy is the O.J. Simpson of Jan. 6

No involvement! No collusion! It was a perfect call.

To the extent that McCarthy has control over what comes out of his mouth, what he voiced was a lie. The Senate probe avoided the question of Trump’s role, and the FBI has reached no such conclusion. (McCarthy was apparently referring to a Reuters report citing anonymous sources on whether Jan. 6 was the result of a centrally controlled conspiracy.)

McCarthy himself spoke to Trump during the deadly attack. Trump told McCarthy: “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” Afterward, McCarthy announced, accurately: “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”

But now McCarthy embodies the corruption of truth that has consumed the GOP. He led the effort to kill an independent, bipartisan Jan. 6 commission negotiated by his own point man. He then marshaled Republican votes against the bill creating the House select committee to scrutinize the attack. Next, he appointed two saboteurs to the committee (one with an obvious conflict), and when Speaker Nancy Pelosi objected, he called a Republican boycott of the panel.