Data company considers High Point for $305 million data center, asks for incentives

HIGH POINT — A data company has asked the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the High Point City Council for incentives as it plans to locate a $305 million data center.

DC Blox plans to locate the center on 14 acres at 4131 Sheraton Court in the Piedmont Centre business park, according to Loren Hill of the High Point Economic Development Corp. and the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance.

The two government boards have scheduled public hearings to consider the incentives. Each body will consider an incentive equivalent of up to 50% of property tax revenue paid by the company and its clients, Hill said in a news release.

The County Commissioners will hold their public hearing on the request at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. The High Point City Council will hold its public hearing on Monday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Because DC Blox will operate the center for other tenants, it is unclear how many people will work there.

