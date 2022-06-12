David Noer: Culture war drives away superintendent and chief

Guilford County School Superintendent Sharon Contreras and Greensboro Police Chief Brian James are moving on to, if not greener pastures, less stressful ones. They are casualties of the ongoing culture war and our city and county citizens are paying the price.

Culture war is a popular label for our polarizing conflict over values, societal beliefs and practices. With our fractured political system and inability to compromise, we are definitely in a combat zone. Leading a public institution while buffeted by violent crosswinds of cultural passions is tiring, stressful and demoralizing. As evidenced by the departures of Contreras and James, it’s enough to drive good people away.

Large-system school superintendents have historically operated in an up-or-out environment. They stay until they wear out their welcome with contentious board members or find a new position, often in larger, better-paying systems. Their average tenure is about six years, slightly less for women or in districts with high poverty rates and minority populations. Contreras started in 2016, so she hit that average. Despite encountering a few speed bumps, she’s done an excellent job. Unfortunately, the pandemic and cultural warfare conspired to prevent her beating those odds and saying with us longer.

The Republican strategy of bullying school boards to interfere with teaching is a contrived political tactic based on promoting misinformation concerning critical race theory and transgender identification. It makes attracting and retaining teachers and responsible board members more difficult.

Our state legislature’s advocacy of voucher subsidies to private schools and lax regulation of charter schools has encouraged disdain for what some conservatives pejoratively call “state schools,” taught by liberal “groomers.” The politicization of sensible student masking and necessary immunization adds fuel to the fire and strengthens some public school administrators’ desire to escape to a saner environment.

Contreras made that escape. She will be the chief executive officer of The Innovation Project, a nonprofit working group of North Carolina school district superintendents with the goal of improving the performance of public schools.

Just as Contreras was plagued by right-wing cultural warriors, Chief James had to contend with those from the left. George Floyd’s death spawned the inflammatory slogan “defund the police,” an example of what Robert Pondisco, of the American Enterprise Institute, calls “rhetorical extremism.” In our social media-dominated times, rhetorical extremism can lead to political extremism, political extremism to emotional extremism, and emotional extremism to unfairly demonizing the police.

Protests that evolved into violence and looting sometimes received sanitized media coverage. Police were criticized for doing their jobs and unfairly stereotyped for enforcing the law. In a low-pay, high-risk profession, too many progressives demand the optimal, but nearly impossible, combination of high sensitivity, low confrontation, high protection and low susceptibility to stress. As a result, recruiting is difficult, some experienced officers are questioning their career choice, and management is an exasperating process.

Leading a public police force in the front lines of cultural warfare is pressure-filled and frustrating. James found an apparently less frustrating policing role at UNC-Chapel Hill. As with Contreras, his departure is a loss.

It’s not as though Dr. Contreras and Chief James were totally happy campers who were suddenly lured into new jobs. Talented people are always pursued by recruiting suitors. Challenged and satisfied professionals decline these invitations. Although their work was obviously challenging, it seemingly fell short on the satisfaction scale because both walked away from high-profile jobs and made soft landings into apparently less pressure-filled positions.

Although their replacements may initially seem able to treat some symptoms, they will not cure the underlying disease. If we want them to avoid the culturally imposed battle fatigue that drove out Contreras and James, we must avoid digging our heels too deeply into only one cultural orientation and reappraise our expectations. We need to view them, not through our political lenses, but in the context of their societal roles.

Our city and county will be best served when we retain, not derail, talented leaders.

Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.