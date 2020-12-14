Davidson County Salvation Army claims 5th spot in national campaign

LEXINGTON — The old saying about it taking a village to accomplish a task came true to life in Davidson County last week.

Thanks to the contributions of the community, the Salvation Army of Davidson County came in fifth place in a national Red Kettle Campaign, raising over $25,000 in only four hours, beating out much larger cities, such as San Francisco, Chicago and New York.

"We just want to say thank you to everyone who came out and supported us," said Lt. Wayne Meads, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Davidson County. "For a county this size and with our demographics, to raise this much money in this amount of time is phenomenal, and we couldn't have done it without the support of so many people."

At the end of November, Kenneth Hodder, national commander for the Salvation Army sent out a challenge to every Salvation Army officer in the country to see which officer could generate more funds while bell ringing on Dec. 4.

During this campaign, every participating officer in the U.S. were at their local Walmart between 3 to 7 p.m. to see who could raise the most money during this time period. The kettle locations that collected the most money, including Davidson County, were recognized during a live online announcement by the national Salvation Army organization on Dec. 7.