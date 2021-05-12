Days after major hack, Colonial Pipeline restarts operations as N.C. scrambles for fuel

Multiple U.S. agencies are coordinating to relax rules and enable fuel to be shipped faster using trucks, trains or ships, but those changes are having little impact so far.

The White House said Wednesday that the Department of Transportation is now allowing states served by the pipeline to use interstate highways to transport overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels. But there’s a national trucker shortage, so the industry isn’t able to put many more trucks on the road.

There are about 121,000 convenience stores which sell about 5,300 gallons per day of gasoline, accounting for about 80% of retail fuel sales. Most truck deliveries bring 8,000 gallons of fuel, but at many stores demand has been two to five times the normal amount, said Jeff Lenard of the National Association of Convenience Stores, in a conference call with reporters.

Rationing has been imposed after some natural disasters, including Hurricane Sandy in 2012, but there could be resistance to it this time, especially if it looks like the pipeline could return to normal operation in a few days.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline ticked above $3 for the first time since 2016 Wednesday, according to the AAA. Prices begin to rise around this time every year and the auto club said Wednesday that the average price hit $3.008 nationally.

“You go to some states, and you’re going to see much higher increases, especially in the South, because that’s where you’re seeing the largest impact in terms of strain of gasoline, or strain of people,” McGee said.