DB Jassai Hackett
DB Jassai Hackett

Eastern Guilford's Jassai Hackett is a first-team defensive back on the HSXtra.com All-Area team.

6-0, 165, sophomore, Eastern Guilford

Part of a young, aggressive defense that helped the Wildcats reach the Class 3-A playoffs. … Picked off four passes and returned one of them for a touchdown. … Also broke up five passes. … All-Mid-State 3-A selection.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter

"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.

