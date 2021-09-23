'Dear Evan Hansen' filmmakers refine a hit Broadway musical

“Dear Evan Hansen” centers on the awkward Evan who inadvertently becomes a social media sensation, with disastrous consequences. A lie about being the best friend of a dead classmate earns him popularity and a girlfriend, but the falsehood is ultimately corrupting.

It captures the strains between children and their parents, as well as exploring suicide, alienation and peer pressure. It’s central paradox — why do people feel so alone in a world that’s so connected? — is a timely message as the nation grapples with COVID-19 isolation.

“We’ve all been through this horrible ordeal. It has left scars on our societies and on our psyches. And I think that ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is part of the solution to help us heal and help us find some hope that we desperately not only need, but quite frankly, deserve,” says Chbosky.

The songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul include the iconic anthem “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever” and “Words Fail,” but some didn’t make the transfer to film.

The stage version, for example, opens with the show’s two moms singing “Anybody Have a Map?” but the new film roars out the gate with “Waving Through a Window” with Evan in his bedroom.