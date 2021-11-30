'Defeat will make you stronger': Chess Grand Master visits with Greensboro youth

Ricardo Davis, father of 12-year-old Ricky, called the evening a great learning "opportunity."

"It was a great confidence building for him and all the kids," Davis explained. "With the pandemic, my son didn’t play as much. The grandmaster told my son that a move he made was good strategy. There are a lot of kids who will never get an opportunity like this.”

Flom, linked to Greensboro by his step-father who lives in the area, learned to play when he was young.

"My grandfather — bless his soul — taught me chess," Flom said. "I got addicted very fast."

Soon enough, Flom said he was playing every week. He matched wits at home with his father, then in a chess club.

"I slowly began playing against other children," Flom recalled. "I lost. I hated losing, so I kept going back."

His dedication paid off. He's now ranked among the top 1,000 players in the world, according to the International Chess Federation, and travels the globe to compete in tournaments.

Just last week, Flom competed in a Charlotte tournament where he finished 10th out of 151 competitors.

And he often coaches kids, just as he did Monday in Greensboro.