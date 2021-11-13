Defense carries App State over South Alabama

With about four minutes left in the second quarter, Appalachian State’s Thomas Hennigan muffed a punt. South Alabama scored a touchdown on the next play, then an interception of a Brice pass gave the ball right back to the Jaguars with 90 seconds remaining before the half.

South Alabama marched down the field to the 16-yard line, but the Mountaineer’s defense made a defensive stand highlighted by a quarterback hurry from linebacker Brendan Harrington and a pass breakup from corner Steven Jones. The Mountaineers escaped the first half still leading by a touchdown after the Jaguars missed a field-goal attempt.

“With precious situations that's what they do,” Clark said of his defense. “They rise to the occasion and make plays.”

The Jaguars once again had a chance to chip away at the lead with three minutes remaining in the game, as they found themselves on Appalachian State’s 9-yard line, down 24-7. This time it was Trey Cobb who came up big, intercepting the ball in the end zone and taking it 100 yards to the house to put the nail in the coffin.