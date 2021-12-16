Defensive Player of the Year: Jhyheem Pittman

DT, 6-feet-3, 295 pounds, senior, Dudley
Anchored the defensive line for the Panthers’ NCHSAA Class 3-A championship team. … Had 75 solo tackles and 47 assists for a Dudley team that went 15-1. … One of the state’s leaders in tackles for losses, with 52. … Tied for second in the state with 28.5 sacks and had 29 hurries. … Mid-State 3-A Conference’s defensive player of the year. … First-team All-Area selection during the spring season. … Undecided on college choice.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.