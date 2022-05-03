 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DeLille leads High Point Central to NCHSAA boys golf regional title

High Point Central's Davis DeLille and Ragsdale's Jack Boyer won individual regional titles and Central claimed a team title Monday in NCHSAA boys golf.

DeLille shot 5-under-par 66 to earn medalist honors in the Class 3-A Midwest Regional at the Country Club of Salisbury. The Bison finished with a four-player total of 30-over 312 to finish 11 strokes ahead of second-place Lake Norman Charter. Rockingham County (326) was third and also advanced to the state championship tournament May 9-10.

In the Class 4-A Midwest Regional at Oak Valley Golf Club in Advance, Boyer shot 3-under 69 to edge Fisher Kennedy of Reynolds and Matthew MacDougall of Waxhaw Cuthbertson by a stroke. Reynolds won the team title with a 288 total, and third-place Page (301) also advanced to states.

In Class 2-A Midwest at Sapona Country Club in Lexington, McMichael's Will Twilla was the top area finisher, tying for 15th with a 15-over 86 total.

The Class 1-A Midwest Regional, which included golfers from Bishop McGuinness and Cornerstone Charter is Tuesday.

RESULTS

CLASS 4-A MIDWEST

At Oak Valley Golf Club, Advance

Par-72

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Reynolds                                288

2. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge             295

3. Page                                     301

Other area teams

4. Northern Guilford                   306

6. Reagan                                 312

8. Northwest Guilford                 313

9. West Forsyth                         314

10. Grimsley                             322

Individuals

Top three: 1. Jack Boyer (Ragsdale), 69; T2. Fisher Kennedy (RJR), Matthew MacDougall (Waxhaw Cuthbertson) 70.

Other area golfers advancing: T5. Ford Morrow (RJR), Hayden Magnussen (NG), Owen Pearce (RJR) 72; T8. Tanner Cadieux (Page), 73; T11. Cooper Diaz (Rea), Preston Howe (RJR), 74; T13. Brandon Gold (Southwest Guilford), Charlie Pate (Pa), Chase McLaughlin (Glenn), Gavin Deibler (Rea), 75; T18. Christian Beeker (Pa), Hunter Master (NWG), 76; T24. Shuford Edwards (Pa), 77.

CLASS 3-A MIDWEST

At Country Club of Salisbury

Par-71

Team (top three advance to states)

1. High Point Central                  312

2. Lake Norman Charter             323

3. Rockingham County               326

Other area teams

No other teams scores available.

Individuals

Top three: 1. Davis DeLille (HPC), 66; 2. Talan Harrison (Northwest Cabarrus), 71; 3. Cooper Burris (Northwest Cabarrus), 74.

Other area golfers advancing: T5. Luke Crouse (RC), 76; T9. Blaine Cayton (RC), 79; T15. Hunter Busick (HPC), Ryder Wilmouth (RC), 80; T22. Riley Johnson (HPC), 82; T30. Ian White (HPC), 84; T40 Colby Gunter (RC), 91.

CLASS 2-A MIDWEST

At Sapona Country Club, Lexington

Par-71

Team (top three advance to states)

1. East Surry                             314

2. Salisbury                               333

3. West Davidson                       337

Area team

8. Morehead                              382

Individuals

Top three: 1. Anderson Badgett (ES), 74; T2. Brandon Bowman (West Stokes), Warren Fesperman (Sal), 76..

Area golfer advancing: T15. Will Twilla (Morehead), 86.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

