Demolition of old detention center in Greensboro means a long-term road closure downtown

GREENSBORO — With the coming demolition of the old Guilford County detention center, officials announced some downtown streets will be closed for several months, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.
Sycamore Street from Eugene to Edgeworth streets and one southbound lane of Eugene Street from Sycamore to Washington streets will be closed from Wednesday to October 28, the release said.
Work schedules for each job are dependent on weather conditions and material or equipment availability.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.