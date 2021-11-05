Demolition of Peeler Open Elementary underway

GREENSBORO — Three and a half years after a tornado tore through the eastern part of the city and damaged Peeler Open Elementary, a crew began demolition of the school Friday morning.
A bulldozer at work behind her, Michelle Reed, the chief operating officer with Guilford County Schools, said the district is looking forward to seeing “something new come into the community.”
And that will happen. But not yet. Not this year.
Eventually, a state-of-the-art magnet school, approved under Guilford County’s $300 million capital bond projects, will be built at the site.
When that happens, it’ll close another chapter in what has remained an ongoing tale — the story of how the city is still trying to recover from a natural disaster that happened in April 2018.
Believe it or not, it’s taken that long to rebuild in some areas although the storm’s touch was just a fraction of time.
For residents who lived through it, that may as well have been an eternity.
Hundreds of homes and businesses took major hits. Some walked away from the rubble and never looked back.
The tornado, almost by surprise, touched down late on a Sunday afternoon so neighborhood schools were understandably closed.
They stayed that way long after the twister left.
Students from three damaged east Greensboro schools — Peeler Open, Hampton and Erwin Montessori schools — were dispersed among surrounding schools.
“This is their building,” Reed said. “This is their community. And we really want to make sure that we’re thinking about them.”
The demolition comes just weeks after a fire in early October further damaged the school. The blaze, which has since been ruled an arson, led officials to hasten the demolition process, which was previously slated for 2022.
No arrests have been made in connection to the arson, according to Greensboro police.
Though the demolition process will take about 12 weeks, a design team is already at work, making plans for what will be east Greensboro’s newest school.
The new building will possibly be ready for students in 2024.
District officials hope to unveil some schematic designs for the school around February.
Because it will be a magnet school, students from across Guilford County will be accepted, but the school will also benefit “the community at large,” Reed said.
The district is is centering conversations on outdoor areas, playgrounds and gardens — things that Reed calls “community assets.”
And they’re needed.
“If you look around the neighborhood, you see the effects of the tornado, unfortunately,” Reed said.
Along with the school, homes in the area are still in the process of being rebuilt. In April, Habitat for Humanity broke ground on one of five homes in the Lincoln Heights community that was lost in the storm.
A new school will join them soon, helping the area find its way back.
“We hope that the new school will be a catalyst for others to see the area as an area of growth and opportunity,” Reed said. “We’re going to create a community.”
