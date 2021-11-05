Demolition of Peeler Open Elementary underway

GREENSBORO — Three and a half years after a tornado tore through the eastern part of the city and damaged Peeler Open Elementary, a crew began demolition of the school Friday morning.

A bulldozer at work behind her, Michelle Reed, the chief operating officer with Guilford County Schools, said the district is looking forward to seeing “something new come into the community.”

And that will happen. But not yet. Not this year.

Eventually, a state-of-the-art magnet school, approved under Guilford County’s $300 million capital bond projects, will be built at the site.

When that happens, it’ll close another chapter in what has remained an ongoing tale — the story of how the city is still trying to recover from a natural disaster that happened in April 2018.

Believe it or not, it’s taken that long to rebuild in some areas although the storm’s touch was just a fraction of time.

For residents who lived through it, that may as well have been an eternity.

Hundreds of homes and businesses took major hits. Some walked away from the rubble and never looked back.