Dennis is so handsome! This little 1 year old fellow is looking for his furever home. He came to us... View on PetFinder
Dennis
A six-lane freeway from U.S. 29 to North Elm Street, part of the Greensboro Urban Loop, is nearing completion in Guilford County.
The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 facility in Greensboro has been permanently closed, according to AMC Theatres’ website.
When Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills reportedly opened his eyes in the hospital and asked who won the football game where he had collapsed in front of millions on television days ago, the progress had been a prayer answered for Joseph and Sonia Level.
The driver who hit artist Scarlett Hill with her vehicle in a crosswalk drove 18 miles to High Point with a clump of the injured woman's hair in the cracked windshield.
HIGH POINT — High Point police found five people dead at a home Saturday morning in what they’re investigating as a murder-suicide incident.
In describing the shootings, the police department had previously said that officers came to the house after a man and a woman ran from the residence screaming for help.
The entire loop has cost about $504 million, according to N.C. Department of Transportation.
Contractors are wrapping up work on the final three miles of the 49-mile circuit around the city — a section that connects North Elm Street to U.S. 29.
A couple who escaped went from house to house looking for help. Several neighbors were willing to call police, but no one knew them well enough to allow them inside.
The Triad is being advised by local infectious diseases experts to brace for another highly contagious COVID-19 omicron subvariant, this time the XBB and XBB 1.5 versions.