Department of Defense is giving millions to UNC researchers to study 'brain cleansing'

CHAPEL HILL — Could an experimental device improve the way members of the military sleep — and potentially recover via a process called "brain cleansing?" Researchers out of UNC-Chapel Hill are being tasked by the Department of Defense to find out.

The military plans to give $4.3 million to UNC and three other institutions to study the effectiveness of wearing what is effectively a headband that sends electric stimulation to the brain while sleeping.

The device, called an Augmented Neural Oscillation Driver, or AugNOD, was designed by a company in Oregon, and researchers believe the electric stimulation it delivers can trigger improved brain cleansing.

Brain cleansing is a relatively new term, and it refers to the body's natural ability to clear the brain of metabolic waste through the glymphatic system.

If you've never heard of that system, you're likely not the only one. The glymphatic system was only discovered less than a decade ago. In 2013, Science Magazine called its discovery one of the top 10 discoveries of the year.

Scientists believe the system is key to the restorative function of sleep. When we sleep, the glymphatic system allows cerebral spinal fluid to surround the brain, said Dawn Kernagis, an assistant professor in UNC's Department of Neurosurgery.