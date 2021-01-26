Despite being denied, one Guilford official resolved to get more vaccine because 'you can't take no'

GREENSBORO — When Melvin "Skip" Alston spent all weekend looking for just 400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, his effort underscored just how scarce the precious medicine has become in a state with limited supply and soaring demand.
Like many, the new chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners was shocked when state officials notified Cone Health late last week that the health provider wouldn't be receiving any doses, affecting 11,000 people scheduled to be vaccinated.
Guilford County's health department was shut out as well, putting the hopes of 400 on hold.
Alston said he was determined the county wouldn't let them down.
So last Friday he began an effort that ran through the weekend and up until the 11th hour on Monday — all so he could get 400 doses. It's a fraction of what the county needs, really. But if he got the medicine, that could help prevent 400 more people from being infected — or infecting others.
If those 400 couldn't get their shots, though, it would be just one more disappointment among many in the vaccine's controversial rollout.
"I didn’t really want to put that out there because it puts a bad light on the county and it interrupts people who have appointments for those vaccinations," Alston said Tuesday.
Alston began by calling members of the state's legislative delegation. Several promised to help, Alston said. House Majority Whip Jon Hardister got Alston on a conference call with Matt Gross, an assistant secretary for government affairs for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Gross began asking around to other counties, hoping he could find the 400 doses ... somewhere.
Meanwhile, Alston told Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County's health director, to hang on as long as she could before canceling those appointments.
By Sunday afternoon, Alston said, things weren't looking good. Still, requests were out all over the state, including Mecklenburg County, which had just held a "megasite" event at Charlotte Motor Speedway to inoculate 16,000 people.
On Monday morning, Alston joined Mayor Nancy Vaughan at a news conference to talk about the vaccine shortage.
Not long after that event was over, Alston heard from Gross that the 400 doses had been found. Atrium Health, one of the co-sponsors of the speedway event, was able to supply them.
"When you need something, you want something, you can’t take no for an answer," Alston said.
Alston said he doesn’t know where Atrium got the doses.
"It might’ve been a part of that mega group that was down at the Charlotte speedway," Alston said. "Right now, I’m glad whatever did happen, happened."
The same can't be true for everyone.
Hospital systems and elected officials across North Carolina have been complaining for weeks about a lack of consistency and planning from state officials in distributing the vaccine. Those cries reached a crescendo over the weekend in light of the Charlotte event.
On Tuesday, N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen explained that the state needed to schedule "high throughput" events designed to get the vaccine out quickly after a painstakingly slow rollout which has been scrutinized by federal officials.
Still, Republican Commissioner Justin Conrad is angry that the state scheduled such a large vaccination event at the Charlotte speedway while Guilford County went without.
He has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for emails, communications and documents related to the decision, including messages and phone logs for Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper among others.
"If you want to move in this direction you have the right to do that," he said. "But in my opinion, what they don’t have the right to do is give our citizens hope that a life-changing vaccine is coming and pull that rug out from under them.
"That is certainly not ethical."
Alston said the Greensboro Coliseum could handle distributing 20,000 doses a week if state health officials would allocate that many.
Cohen said during her news conference on Tuesday that no decisions have been made involving the county. All she could do is ask leaders to stand by.
"We do have limited supply here, but stand at the ready," Cohen said. "I am hopeful that we are going to see extra supplies from the federal government."
