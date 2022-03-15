Despite school's 'slave auction,' Goldston residents defend their small town

The town's now-gone Goldston High School counts among its alumni legendary country singer Charlie Daniels, who graduated in the class of 1955 and is from the nearby town of Gulf.

It's "small town, U.S.A.," says one longtime resident, who thinks it's not the kind of place where a racist incident like the one at J.S. Waters School would happen.

"We have a great little town. It's a small town. We're very close-knit," said Denise Dunn, who has lived near Goldston for three decades, in a phone interview. "It's a great community to live in and people are always trying to help each other. We have two little restaurants, there's a dress store, a post office."

The town also has two auto body shops, a gas station with a convenience store and Baptist and Methodist churches.

"I don't know much about that situation," said Dunn, 66. "But I think it's surprised everyone in town that something like that could have taken place."

Dunn, who is white, says she's heard "both sides of the story" but still doesn't know much.