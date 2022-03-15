Despite school's 'slave auction,' Goldston residents defend their small town

GOLDSTON — Some students at a school in this rural town are accused of staging a mock "slave auction" in which Black students were "sold," according to reports by angry parents that were acknowledged by district officials.
Now Goldston, a town of less than 300 people in central North Carolina, is drawing a lot of attention.
The incident occurred at J.S. Waters School, but details are scarce. A letter from the Chatham County superintendent doesn't describe the incident. But a school parent in contact with district officials wrote a Facebook post that included details about the "slave auction" and a video that used the "N-word."
The incident generated a swift reaction from community members, activists and other organizations.
But what's the otherwise quiet town of Goldston like?
Goldston is located between two metro areas, about 45 minutes from both Greensboro and Raleigh.
A train track runs through the center of town, which has a handful of shops, eateries and churches.
The town's population is mostly white: 89%, according to data. Five percent of the population is Black, 2% Hispanic and 4% identify as two or more races. J.S. Waters School, where the alleged incident occurred, is also largely white.
The town's now-gone Goldston High School counts among its alumni legendary country singer Charlie Daniels, who graduated in the class of 1955 and is from the nearby town of Gulf.
It's "small town, U.S.A.," says one longtime resident, who thinks it's not the kind of place where a racist incident like the one at J.S. Waters School would happen.
"We have a great little town. It's a small town. We're very close-knit," said Denise Dunn, who has lived near Goldston for three decades, in a phone interview. "It's a great community to live in and people are always trying to help each other. We have two little restaurants, there's a dress store, a post office."
The town also has two auto body shops, a gas station with a convenience store and Baptist and Methodist churches.
"I don't know much about that situation," said Dunn, 66. "But I think it's surprised everyone in town that something like that could have taken place."
Dunn, who is white, says she's heard "both sides of the story" but still doesn't know much.
She noted that the incident happened with kids she estimates to be around 12 or 13 years old, and "certainly not something that would happen in the town, with adults."
"I was extremely surprised something like that would take place," Dunn said.
The town is named after the Goldston family, who settled in Chatham County in the 18th century.
Joseph John Goldston Sr. was born in 1800 and lived in Bear Creek, a township a few miles north of Goldston.
According to a historical account from 1950 written by Herbert J. Goldston, the family had a history of owning slaves, which he described as "a despicable custom."
Today, Goldston is a charming and picturesque town with a welcoming community where folks hold close bonds with each other, Dunn said.
The incident at the school shouldn't deter people from visiting the town, she added.
"Goldston is a great community," she said. "Just because this has happened, it doesn't downgrade the community at all. Anyone would be blessed to live in our community."