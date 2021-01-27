Despite vaccine setbacks, Guilford County health officials looking to expand operations

“So there is some more clarity, there is a little bit more information on what are the expectations from North Carolina DHHS moving forward,” Vann said.

The county has been efficient in administering the vaccine, health officials said.

“Around midday, we are really looking at the number of vaccine that we have on the books for the rest of the day and making sure that we're managing those vials exceptionally well,” Campbell said.

Throughout the day, the county calculates its available vaccine to ensure it’s getting the most out of each vial.

“So right now we're able to keep up with that and make sure that we're using every last drop,” Campbell said.

As for moving on to Group 3, which would include non-medical frontline workers such as teachers, restaurant workers and others, Vann said the county will follow whatever the state recommends.

Schools employees across North Carolina were pushed down the state’s vaccine priority list about a month ago to allow for people age 65 to 74 to receive shots. Davie County Schools is among a handful of districts in the state that have begun offering the vaccination specifically to staff members.