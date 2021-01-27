Despite vaccine setbacks, Guilford County health officials looking to expand operations

GREENSBORO — With efforts to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 on "pause,” Guilford County health officials are getting ready to open more vaccination sites and expand ones they already have.
“We’ve probably got four to six different locations that we’re doing site visits at this week to identify which ones we could bring online, how many individuals we could click through on a daily basis and then what staffing would be required,” said Don Campbell, the county’s emergency management director.
Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Campbell wouldn’t specify those locations, but did say some sites may not be operated by Guilford County but through partner agencies.
The county and Cone Health currently operate vaccination clinics at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, and there are other large-scale sites at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro and the High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall.
Capacity at existing locations also could be expanded, Campbell said.
The county had to stop setting appointments for vaccinations after learning from the state last week, like many other health care providers, that no doses would be coming this week.
The county was able to secure about 500 doses from Atrium Health so it could vaccinate those people who already had appointments with the health department. Cone Health, which also didn’t receive its expected allotment, canceled or rescheduled more than 10,000 appointments.
As of Tuesday, Guilford County had given 13,676 initial doses through its three public vaccination clinics and one at Bur-Mill Park designated for frontline medical workers, Campbell said.
Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that restrictions on businesses and gatherings designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be extended again, as will a moratorium on evictions for people who can't pay their rent because of the pandemic.
The restrictions, in effect since Oct. 2, were set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday. Now they won't expire until Feb. 28.
While the rise in coronavirus cases in North Carolina has leveled off, the numbers are still too high, the state's top health official said Wednesday.
"We are past a spike from the winter holidays, but we are still experiencing worrisome levels of virus," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health.
In Guilford County, Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann remained positive about rollout of the vaccine despite shortages.
She said the state has told her it will try to have a "continuous allocation for us of at least three weeks,” which would help local officials plan how to administer them.
Up until now, the state has only informed the county on Fridays how many doses to expect for the following week. Currently, only Group 2 — health care workers directly caring for or working around COVID-19 patients or people 65 and older — can receive vaccinations in Guilford County.
“So there is some more clarity, there is a little bit more information on what are the expectations from North Carolina DHHS moving forward,” Vann said.
The county has been efficient in administering the vaccine, health officials said.
“Around midday, we are really looking at the number of vaccine that we have on the books for the rest of the day and making sure that we're managing those vials exceptionally well,” Campbell said.
Throughout the day, the county calculates its available vaccine to ensure it’s getting the most out of each vial.
“So right now we're able to keep up with that and make sure that we're using every last drop,” Campbell said.
As for moving on to Group 3, which would include non-medical frontline workers such as teachers, restaurant workers and others, Vann said the county will follow whatever the state recommends.
Schools employees across North Carolina were pushed down the state’s vaccine priority list about a month ago to allow for people age 65 to 74 to receive shots. Davie County Schools is among a handful of districts in the state that have begun offering the vaccination specifically to staff members.
Campbell said county officials are working with local schools and universities to plan how to get their employees vaccinated as quickly as possible “when we move into Group 3.”
When pressed about how health officials felt about vaccine in other counties going to teachers while Guilford struggles to vaccinate those in Group 2, Campbell said:
“I can't necessarily speak for other counties’ operations and decision-making processes. But I do know that if there were an additional 600 doses coming into Guilford County, we would be able to distribute those very quickly to our current groups. … It really hits some of our underserved populations.”
