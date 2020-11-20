Despite votes still being recounted, Branson files protest

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson has filed a formal protest in his bid to win reelection even as officials continue their recount of the District 4 race.

Branson, who is currently trailing challenger Mary Beth Murphy by 70 votes, alleged in his filing Friday with the Guilford County Board of Elections that 464 absentee ballots had irregularities and "lacked sufficient information to identify witnesses."

Branson, a Republican two-term incumbent who was the board's chairman two years ago, asked for a recount on Nov. 4 — the day after the election. At the time, unofficial results showed him behind Murphy, a Democrat, by only 18 votes.

Since then, that deficit has grown to 70 votes.

But Branson believes there is something wrong with many of the ballots cast in his District 4, which covers much of eastern Greensboro and Guilford County.

He alleged in his filing that 464 absentee ballots counted in the canvass and recount did not have complete information on their mailing envelopes.

Branson also alleged several other irregularities in the county's procedures, including that seven unapproved provisional ballots were counted.