Despite votes still being recounted, Branson files protest

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson has filed a formal protest in his bid to win reelection even as officials continue their recount of the District 4 race.
Branson, who is currently trailing challenger Mary Beth Murphy by 70 votes, alleged in his filing Friday with the Guilford County Board of Elections that 464 absentee ballots had irregularities and "lacked sufficient information to identify witnesses."
Branson, a Republican two-term incumbent who was the board's chairman two years ago, asked for a recount on Nov. 4 — the day after the election. At the time, unofficial results showed him behind Murphy, a Democrat, by only 18 votes.
Since then, that deficit has grown to 70 votes.
But Branson believes there is something wrong with many of the ballots cast in his District 4, which covers much of eastern Greensboro and Guilford County.
He alleged in his filing that 464 absentee ballots counted in the canvass and recount did not have complete information on their mailing envelopes.
Branson also alleged several other irregularities in the county's procedures, including that seven unapproved provisional ballots were counted.
On Thursday, the Board of Elections began its recount of District 4 and two races for the Guilford County Board of Education.
Elections officials will reconvene Monday morning to continue their work.
The elections board is also participating in the statewide recount of ballots for the tight race for the chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.
Branson was unsure what would happen next to his complaint.
Charlie Collicutt, the county's elections director, could not be reached Friday.
Regardless of the outcome, County Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston, a Democrat, will find himself in the majority when the new Board of Commissioners is sworn in on Dec. 7, a striking change after eight years of Republican rule. Two other Republicans, outgoing Chairman Jeff Phillips and Commissioner Hank Henning, did not seek reelection and Democrats won their seats on Nov. 3.
Alston, who is likely to seek the chairmanship, took issue with Branson's formal protest on Friday.
"He's just taking a play out of (President Donald) Trump's playbook to delay the inevitable," Alston said. "It’s a trickle-down effect of games being played. They just can't accept the will of the people and the people have spoken."
