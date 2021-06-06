Dexter farm aims to be community resource for arts, gardens

The intent is to have a stage safe and reliable for all performances and activities, Lemon said.

“If you’re doing dance, you won’t worry about stepping into an uneven piece of grass, because it is a working farm, it’s not a perfectly leveled lawn,” Lemon said. “We don’t want anybody obviously getting hurt.”

Ann Arbor natives Lemon and Hitotsuyanagi have been together for about six years and met through the Ann Arbor rock climbing community.

“We were living in Ann Arbor and we both had this passion to get back out into the country again,” Lemon said. “We have this dream of creating a community-based farm to set our roots in and see where the journey takes us.”

The couple’s first focus was to grow food for the farm stand, which is typically open seven days a week from July to September. And what they decide to grow is based on community input, Lemon said.

“We grow all kinds of vegetables. Everything from tomatoes and peppers, onions, kale, pumpkins, you name it,” Lemon said. “Last year, our most demanded vegetable was Japanese eggplant, we couldn’t grow them fast enough. So this year we have quadrupled our goal of Japanese eggplant.”