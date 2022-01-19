Dirty Fries brings its popular fries concept to Gate City Boulevard

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride this past year for the three Triad entrepreneurs behind Dirty Fries.
While coping with the labor and supply shortages associated with the coronavirus pandemic, they managed to open two restaurants within six months of each other.
This popular loaded-fries concept opened in August in Winston-Salem and before New Year’s had expanded to a second location in Greensboro. That new location is in the former Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails at 2800 W. Gate City Blvd.
Partners Mike Clark, Jeremiah Spooner and Demorreay Holloway knew they were onto something pretty much from the day they opened the doors in Winston-Salem. The lines started forming almost immediately.
“It was pretty crazy,” Spooner said. “We just had so many people coming out and supporting us.”
“We had been promoting a lot, building it up,” Clark said, “so when we opened, we got hit.”
Word spread quickly on social media about the restaurant’s fries loaded with pulled pork, crab, shrimp, bacon, jalapeños, queso sauce and more.
The partners knew from the beginning they would like to have a Greensboro location, but they didn’t expect to do it so soon.
“That definitely was not in the plans. It all happened fast,” Spooner said with a laugh. “Dirty Fries was becoming its own brand. It has such a large following. People started requesting a location in Greensboro, and we all live in Greensboro, so we took Box Office (which Clark owned), closed it for a week and turned it into Dirty Fries.”
The new location offers all the same popular menu items and has a couple of things the original location does not.
The menu is structured so customers can build their own dish. “It’s completely customizable,” Clark said.
Customers can choose curly fries or straight fries as the base for any meal. Then they can design their personal dirty fries with various proteins, cheeses and “drizzles.”
Proteins ($5 to $7) include pulled pork, bacon, chicken, steak, shrimp, crab or Beyond Meat plant-based protein. Half portions are available, and customers also can double up, choosing two or more proteins.
Then customers choose a “drizzle” or sauce. They include ranch, Buffalo, BBQ, honey garlic, honey Old Bay and mango habañero.
Cheeses ($3 to $4) include queso, cheddar, Parmesan, mozzarella and Monterey Jack. Other optional add-ons ($1 to $3) are diced bacon, pepperoni, chili, grilled peppers and grilled onions.
Dirty Fries also has four “house favs,” or dirty fries with specific combinations of toppings. Best-sellers are the Chicken Bacon Ranch ($12), made with cheddar, and the Down Under ($14), made with crab, shrimp, queso and house sauce. They also offer the Philly ($13), steak and cheese with grilled onions and peppers; and the Ms. Piggy ($11), pulled pork with barbecue drizzle.
The one non-fries meal on the menu — also a best-seller — is an order of “soul rolls” ($11 for three), or egg rolls stuffed with smoked turkey, mac ‘n’ cheese, yams and collards.
Dirty Fries also offers what it calls dirty shakes ($6). “It’s cereal in the milkshake — that’s what makes it dirty,” Clark said. “And you also get a drizzle on top.”
Customers get a choice of chocolate, vanilla or strawberry ice cream for the shakes. Cereal choices are Reese’s Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Fruity Pebbles, Apple Jacks and Fruit Loops. Drizzles include white chocolate, caramel, chocolate and strawberry.
The Greensboro location offers beer and liquor. Beer is available in bottles and cans, and includes such mainstays as Budweiser and Coors as well as such craft beers as Foothills Brewing’s Hoppyum and Jade IPA. The bar has a full selection of standard cocktails.
“We also have margarita flights,” Clark said.
Diners can expect more restaurants from this partnership. Spooner said they already are looking at locations for Dirty Fries in southern Virginia.
“And we have a new concept we’re working on,” Clark said. “Miso Ramen will be build-your-own ramen bowls. That should be coming this summer in Greensboro.”
