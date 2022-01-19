Dirty Fries brings its popular fries concept to Gate City Boulevard

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride this past year for the three Triad entrepreneurs behind Dirty Fries.

While coping with the labor and supply shortages associated with the coronavirus pandemic, they managed to open two restaurants within six months of each other.

This popular loaded-fries concept opened in August in Winston-Salem and before New Year’s had expanded to a second location in Greensboro. That new location is in the former Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails at 2800 W. Gate City Blvd.

Partners Mike Clark, Jeremiah Spooner and Demorreay Holloway knew they were onto something pretty much from the day they opened the doors in Winston-Salem. The lines started forming almost immediately.

“It was pretty crazy,” Spooner said. “We just had so many people coming out and supporting us.”

“We had been promoting a lot, building it up,” Clark said, “so when we opened, we got hit.”

Word spread quickly on social media about the restaurant’s fries loaded with pulled pork, crab, shrimp, bacon, jalapeños, queso sauce and more.