'Dividing and conquering': County hopes to vaccinate Guilford educators in next two weeks

GREENSBORO — Guilford County plans to vaccinate the majority of staffers in public and private schools in the next two weeks in an all-out effort to protect them from the coronavirus.

Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County's health director, told the Board of Commissioners Thursday night that the new plan will ensure that 80% of school personnel — as many as 15,000 in Guilford County — can get a vaccine beginning next Thursday.

Vann told the commissioners that Guilford County will temporarily suspend providing vaccines to people over 65 for two weeks — Cone Health will continue that work — to dedicate up to 12,000 first doses to teachers, custodians, day-care workers and anybody else who regularly comes into contact with children.

"We, the county, are going to focus our efforts for the next two weeks on educators," Vann said.

Through partnerships with private health providers, "we will try to have an equitable distribution of doses to the community as a whole," she said, while the special effort for educators is a way of taking care of those people quickly.

"It’s, in a way, dividing and conquering," Vann said.