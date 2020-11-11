Mark Robinson aims to work with Cooper to make 'North Carolina better'

RALEIGH — Soon to be the highest-ranking executive branch Republican in state government, Mark Robinson will now have to find a way to make a difference while building common ground with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The former furniture factory worker from Greensboro, who rose to prominence in 2018 after delivering a forceful speech at a City Council meeting in support of gun shows, says he's looking forward to working with the GOP-controlled state legislature.

He’s less clear on his path forward with Cooper.

“I have absolutely no idea how it’s gonna play out,” said Robinson, 52.

Despite its high rank, the job of lieutenant governor possesses few inherent powers. Robinson will preside over state Senate debate and only vote to break ties. He’ll serve on the State Board of Education and State Board of Community Colleges.

With enough Democrats in the legislature to block contentious ballot questions, Robinson acknowledges it will be difficult to achieve his goal to amend the North Carolina Constitution to allow residents to carry firearms without a license or permit.

However, he thinks he has a chance to persuade Cooper and state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to boost benefits for military service members.