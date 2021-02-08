DJ gets a black bear visit during solo techno house party

ASHEVILLE — Do black bears like to boogie down to techno music?

There might be at least one who digs the beat in East Asheville.

Jody Flemming, 50, a father of two, Realtor with Sarver Realty, and part-time fun-loving DJ who took up livestreaming dance parties during COVID, was spinning discs during a livestream last October, when a black bear came looking to join the party.

In a video now seen around the world, the large bear paced in front of the door, seemingly lured by the melody? Looking for a way to get inside, the bear then stood on its hind legs leaning on the glass and screen door, while Flemming obliviously bopped to his music.

“I just started playing and kind of got into the first track and I kept hearing this sound. I didn’t really know what it was,” Flemming told the Citizen Times.

“It was my neighbor in the street blowing their horn. That kind of alerted me that something was going on. And so I turned around — in the video it was really more backlit than it looks — and I just saw this figure. I thought it was maybe my neighbor coming to tell me my music was too loud. I got kind of halfway over and said, ‘Oh, there’s a bear there.’”