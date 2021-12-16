DL Alex McCalop

6-3, 255, senior, Southeast Guilford
Was double-teamed for much of the season, yet still anchored the defense for a Falcons team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … McCalop finished with 39 tackles, including 16 tackles for losses and 10 sacks. … Contributed on offense as a blocker and as a short-yardage back, with 10 touchdowns on 26 carries. … Also first-team All-Area as a junior. … Two-time all-conference selection.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.