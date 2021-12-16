DL Austin Lloyd

6-0, 230, senior, Dudley
A big part of a dominating defensive line for the NCHSAA Class 3-A champions, along with Defensive Player of the Year Jhyheem Pittman, second-team All-Area selection Logan Wright and Braden McCall. … Lloyd was in on 82 tackles, including 34 for losses, and had 24.5 sacks and 31 hurries. … Had three TFLs, including two sacks, against Greenville Rose in the state title game. … All-Mid-State 3-A selection.
