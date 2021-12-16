DL Tamorye Thompson

5-11, 230, senior, Grimsley

One of the most disruptive defensive players in the Triad, if not the state. … Drew double-teams for much of the season with teammate Travis Shaw sidelined, yet still had 81 tackles, including 16 for losses, with nine sacks and 26 hurries. … Forced four fumbles and blocked two kicks. … Metro 4-A’s defensive player of the year. … Two-time All-Area selection and three-time all-conference. … Shrine Bowl selection and competed in the Carolinas Bowl. … Committed to S.C. State.