If you have serious trust in the overriding authority of the First Amendment, you might want to rethink that conviction.

In Greensboro, the city government's termination of firefighter Dustin Jones has opened up extremely complex questions regarding protected speech under the First Amendment. A potential lawsuit from Jones against the city would stand on what has become increasingly unstable legal terrain. Although the setting of Jones' challenge would be subject to the conditions of an at-will employment state, experts say that Greensboro's overbroad and constitutionally problematic social media policy would complicate the case.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK, TIMELINE:

On May 12th, Jones was dismissed after City manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba upheld the Fire Department's decision to fire Jones. In a response letter to Jones' appeal, Jaiyeoba explained that Jones had repeatedly ignored warnings from supervisors regarding Facebook posts that were disrespectful and demeaning to the LGBTQ community. Jones persisted after he was formally terminated, posting an interview with North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson -- a politician known for his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric -- who urged "normal people" to "flood" Greensboro's city hall.

The issue culminated in a heated city council meeting last Tuesday night, where residents from many political and community organizations made a simultaneously raucous and potent statement in support of the LGBTQ community and in affirmation of the city government's decision to uphold Jones' termination.

Jones chose to attend the meeting, but remained silent as his family, friends and supporters spoke during the public comment.

JONES' SHAKY CASE:

Although a lawsuit has not yet been issued by Jones, the reality of his termination is clear. His legal case will be anything but open and shut.

Cases related to protected speech under the First Amendment are difficult to prove under North Carolina law. North Carolina is an at-will employment state; meaning that even a public sector employer like the Greensboro city government is allowed under law to terminate an employee at will and for any reason -- except an illegal one.

Those on the side of Dustin Jones would contend that he was fired for an illegal reason: suppression of what should be considered free speech under the Constitution. Without the context of legal precedent, this might look deceivingly simple.

Historically, the

In Louisiana, two city employees recently won a lawsuit against the city of New Orleans after arguing that their First Amendment rights were violated by a municipal policy on employee social media use. The employees challenged a clause of the policy that provided for discipline or termination should an employee engage in "offensive" speech. Their contention was that this was unclear language would make sure "employees cannot know what speech might get them fired".

A steadily increasing volume of cases related to social media use the First Amendment right to free speech underscore the shaky legal terrain of what can or cannot qualify as protected speech.

For the past two months, city manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba has received heavy criticism for his decision to uphold the termination of a former firefighter, Dustin Jones.

Jaiyeoba made the decision because Jones violated the social media policy implemented by the Greensboro Fire Department many times, persisting even after he received warning from supervisors.

Many supporters of Jones have disregarded the nature of his Facebook posts, claiming that the First Amendment protects every kind of speech and grants everyone a constitutional safeguard to say anything that they want.

