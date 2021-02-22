'Do we want them practicing on our patients?' NC audit questions Medicaid payments

Medicaid is the way that around one in every five North Carolinians — over 2 million people, mostly low-income families — receive health care coverage. It's funded by the state and federal governments and overseen by DHHS, a part of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's administration.

Joseph Kyzer, a spokesman for Republican N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, pointed out that last year the General Assembly passed a law that will completely change the way Medicaid is funded, starting this summer. He said that should improve accountability — although some Democrats have questioned that, the News & Observer has previously reported — and in the meantime, Kyzer said, the legislature will look into whether there's more to be done to address the problems Wood found at DHHS.

"Lawmakers will closely monitor these concerns raised by the State Auditor to ensure they are adequately addressed by the department," Kyzer wrote in an email.

Inattentive staff

Wood told The News & Observer that many of the problems stemmed from problems that DHHS could have found and fixed on its own, before an embarrassing outside audit like this became public, but didn't.