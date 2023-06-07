Dog Bite Awareness Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
Toyota North America has upped its investment — this time by $2.1 billion Wednesday to $5.9 billion — in its North Carolina electric-vehicle b…
The North Carolina Zoo announces two births and the grand opening of its renovated baboon habitat.
Winston-Salem police searched Tuesday for human bodies at a former horse farm off Griffith Road in the city’s southwestern section, a law enfo…
After Greensboro firefighter fired over 'Straight Pride' and other Facebook posts, crowd erupts at city council meeting
The Greensboro city manager defended the termination, citing Jones' "misuse of social media" and "disrespectful behavior."
It's unclear when the road will reopen.