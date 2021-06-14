Dog washing at Humane Society
Organizers of the NASCAR series at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium apologized this week after a car with a Confederate flag decal made it onto the track, breaching NASCAR’s ban on the symbol.
After complaining about the work done on two pine trees on his Greensboro rental property, Eric Clamage learned that a tree company went to the wrong address.
The NCAA championships are Wednesday-Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
In a 911 recording released Tuesday, the caller describes finding a motorcyclist along the highway who said she had been shot.
Some of the plants are native, and some are invasive, having infiltrated the landscape from cultivated specimens. And many of those plants can be quite dangerous — even fatal — to humans and animals (both pets and livestock).
Bio-Adhesive Alliance Inc., which makes products from swine manure that can be used as a substitute to petroleum-asphalt adhesive in the construction industry, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Greensboro to two counts of making false statements. It was sentenced Monday to repay $562,500 to the National Science Foundation and $319,199.69 to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The bill would allow for the use of medicinal marijuana in the state, as well as limited growing of the plant for medicinal use.
A man was selling catalytic converters in an NC parking lot — across the highway from where they were stolen, authorities said
Catawba County Sheriff deputies charged a man they found selling catalytic converters in the parking lot of Academy Sports + Outdoors in Hickory Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH NOW: New scholarships available for 10 high-demand training programs at N.C. community colleges
The state community college system launched its "Time for a New YOU" campaign Monday.
Adrian Martinca, founder and chairman of the nonprofit Technology for the Future, said he and his younger sister have been working with a Winston-Salem-based immigration attorney to try to halt their deportation.