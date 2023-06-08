DOLLY BY GOLLY: Pour yourself a cup of ambition and head to Danbury for “Dolly!,” a one-woman show that will run this weekend at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Lindsey Payne will star in the show, which celebrates Parton’s rise from poverty in the Smoky Mountains to global stardom. Tickets for “Dolly!” are on sale now at www.StokesArts.org or by calling 336-593-8159.
