Donald Trump Jr. in Fayetteville: 'That's why you elected a fighter'

FAYETTEVILLE — The son of President Donald Trump told a crowd of more than 250 on Saturday that his father didn't need the job in the Oval Office, but took it for something much bigger than himself.
Donald Trump Jr. made two campaign stops in the area for "Operation Make America Great Again" rallies — one in Robeson County and one at the Cumberland County GOP headquarters in Fayetteville.
It was just the latest visit by the Trump campaign to the battleground state and comes on the heels of his brother Eric's visit to Whitsett on Thursday.
Trump arrived in Fayetteville shortly after 4:15 p.m. and spoke for about 30 minutes to a mostly masked crowd.
Trump did not mention his father's recent coronavirus diagnosis, but focused on his father's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, Democrats and the media and highlighted what he said has been his father's accomplishments as president during the past four years.
"On June 16, 2015, the day he announced his run, the last thing he said to me as we were going down the elevator before he sort of took that infamous escalator ride down ... he looked at me and he said very simply, 'And now we find out who our real friends are,'" Trump said.
Trump said his father "knew what would happen," but took on the responsibility anyway.
"He had been sick of watching people who had no business making trillion-dollar decisions, making those decisions with no information or no knowledge," Trump said.
Trump said his father took the job to "fight for freedoms, fight for the Constitution, our kids and grandkids, fix the Department of Veterans Affairs and end endless wars."
Under his father's administration, Trump said employment numbers are up and new businesses have opened, there's been renegotiations with the North American Free Trade Agreement and peace negotiations in the Middle East.
Among those attending the Fayetteville rally was 92-year-old Stedman resident Everett Huff. Huff served in the Army for more than 20 years, including tours to Korea and Vietnam.
"I've been voting since Harry Truman — his last term," Huff said. "I was in Korea and I voted absentee ballot and voted for him. ... My grandfather had me working at the polls handing out cards in 1938."
Huff plans to early vote this year and said he continues to support Trump.
"For a man to come in without the political experience, he has taken care of the military, our needs, our money," Huff said.
Fayetteville resident Tracey Hoskins attended Saturday's event to show her support. She said she's attended every local rally Trump has held.
"I think he is the most pro-Christian, pro-Israel and pro-life president we've ever had," Hoskins said. "I think he looks out for everybody, not just certain groups. He's looking out for all Americans."
Taking on his father's opponent, Donald Trump Jr. questioned what Biden has done for "race relations" while serving in the Senate for 36 years or as vice president for President Barack Obama.
"If someone was working on your house to fix something for 47 years and still didn't fix it, would you bring them on for another four?" Trump asked. "Would you give them a promotion? Yeah, you'd fire them really quickly."
He called allegations that led to impeachment proceedings against his father about whether he colluded with Russia a "hoax."
"I think that's perhaps what's most impressive about the Trump administration. Not the economy, not the jobs, not the Middle East peace, not the ending of the wars — but the fact that he was able to do all those things, despite all of the nonsense that they threw at him," Trump said. "That's why you elected a fighter."
