Donald Trump Jr. in Fayetteville: 'That's why you elected a fighter'

FAYETTEVILLE — The son of President Donald Trump told a crowd of more than 250 on Saturday that his father didn't need the job in the Oval Office, but took it for something much bigger than himself.

Donald Trump Jr. made two campaign stops in the area for "Operation Make America Great Again" rallies — one in Robeson County and one at the Cumberland County GOP headquarters in Fayetteville.

It was just the latest visit by the Trump campaign to the battleground state and comes on the heels of his brother Eric's visit to Whitsett on Thursday.

Trump arrived in Fayetteville shortly after 4:15 p.m. and spoke for about 30 minutes to a mostly masked crowd.

Trump did not mention his father's recent coronavirus diagnosis, but focused on his father's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, Democrats and the media and highlighted what he said has been his father's accomplishments as president during the past four years.

"On June 16, 2015, the day he announced his run, the last thing he said to me as we were going down the elevator before he sort of took that infamous escalator ride down ... he looked at me and he said very simply, 'And now we find out who our real friends are,'" Trump said.