The 100-acre campus in Greensboro will house immigrant children while they await reunification with family members or sponsors in the United States.
BROWNS SUMMIT — A fiery car crash Saturday afternoon claimed three lives, including a Greensboro fireman.
At a stop in Greensboro today, Pastors for Peace will gather donations for their trip to Cuba and hold discussions about the impact of America's decades-long embargo with Cuba and other policies, which some feel have become outdated.
The event was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances" and a new date has not been set.
He couldn’t get a date.
The trailer is on the upper parking deck on Fisher Avenue at First Presbyterian Church.
An 80-year-old man was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement in the incident, the Highway Patrol said.
The county health department said in a news release that the person is isolating and close contacts have been notified.
Records from the U.S. Small Business Administration show the private, nonprofit school received two loans for $743,059 each, one in May 2020 and another in February 2021.
North Carolina’s judicial history is filled with captivating true-crime tales, and many have drawn national attention and set legal precedent. In chronological order, here are some of the most memorable cases in our state’s history.
