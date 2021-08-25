Don't 'end up' here: N.C. hospitals buckling from COVID-19 surge, lack of beds

RALEIGH — Hospitals in North Carolina are sounding the alarm as younger and otherwise healthy adults are increasingly being hospitalized due to COVID-19. The combination of the more contagious delta variant, people's refusal to get vaccinated and ongoing staffing shortages is straining the already thin resources of hospital systems.

Jose Cabañas, the director of Wake County's emergency medical services, said Wednesday that his department is getting more calls for help than ever before. On some days, there are more than 400 people seeking assistance.

“The experience that we're seeing in the community with over 10,000 calls a month is a complete new thing for us. We've never had that threshold before," Cabañas said.

Meanwhile, major hospitals in the region are running low on the number of intensive care beds and workers who can manage them. Dr. Linda Butler, chief medical officer at UNC REX Healthcare, said she has about 520 patients in her hospital and just 439 total available beds. She added that the hospital's ICU capacity is now full.

Butler said the public does not understand how critical the situation is across many of North Carolina's hospitals.