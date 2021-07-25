Double-Decker Smash Burgers with Secret Sauce
Makes: 4 burgers
Ingredients:
For sauce:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons ketchup
2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
1 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
For burgers:
1 pound ground beef, 70% lean
Kosher salt and pepper
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
4 slices orange or white American cheese
4 hamburger buns, plus 4 hamburger bun bottoms
1/2 head iceberg lettuce, shredded
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1/4 cup dill pickle chips, homemade or jarred
Instructions:
Prepare sauce: In small bowl, stir all the ingredients together. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
Prepare burgers: Divide ground beef into 8 2-ounce portions and gently form each into a large, loose ball. Do not form patties — you will be smashing the burgers in the pan.
Heat a cast-iron griddle or large stainless-steel skillet over medium-high until very hot, about 2 minutes (a drop of water should sizzle in the pan), then lightly brush with vegetable oil or butter.
Place 4 meat balls on the hot griddle and smash flat with a spatula for several seconds to form 4-inch patties. No worries if they're not perfectly round, but they should be wide and flat; you want to sear the bottom of the patty into the heated cooking surface for around 10 seconds.
Season liberally with salt and cook patties, without touching, until the outer edges are brown, about 2 minutes. Flip patties, season with more salt and cook another minute or so, until burgers are medium-rare. Remove to an oven-proof plate and place in oven to keep warm.
Repeat with remaining 4 meat balls, adding a slice of cheese to each after the burgers are flipped. Cook until cheese starts to melt and burgers are medium-rare, about 1 minute.
Assemble burgers: Spread a generous amount of sauce over 4 bun bottoms, then top with a burger from the oven, pickles and lettuce. Place bun bottom on top of each burger, and spread a little more sauce on top. Add a cheeseburger, along with more lettuce, chopped onion and pickle chips, plus a little more sauce if you like your burgers really messy.
Top each burger with a top bun, and serve immediately, with plenty of napkins.
— Gretchen McKay, Post-Gazette