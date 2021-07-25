Double-decker smash burgers with secret sauce

Grilling is a preferred cooking method for a lot of people in summer. Yet there are times when it's so hot and humid outside that the last place you want to be is standing over a hot grill, dripping sweat.

Smash burgers — the apt name for balls of hamburger meat that are smashed into thin patties after being placed on a flat top or hot pan — not only come together in a flash, but they just might also be the best tasting burgers. Searing the meat in a hot pan causes it to caramelize and create a nice crust. And because it cooks in its own fat very quickly, you don't have to worry about the burgers drying out, so long as you don't smash it again after flipping.