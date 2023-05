DOUBLE THE LEGENDS: Saxophonist Branford Marsalis performs with the Greensboro Symphony at 8 p.m. Thursday night in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. It’s the final wave of the baton for retiring conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky, who on Friday at 8 p.m. will pick up his violin and join Marsalis and a chamber group on the stage at UNCG Recital Hall for the season’s final “Sitkovetsky & Friends” concert.