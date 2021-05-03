Down on the farm: A Guilford way of life fighting the times wants to regain lost ground

GREENSBORO — Andy Clapp strides toward his humid tobacco greenhouse in the fresh country air as he shows off his family’s generations-old farm just six miles from downtown’s urban congestion.

Inside, the bright light shows off the green sprouts that are growing into full-size tobacco plants he’ll plant and harvest later this summer for a handsome profit.

Unlike the four generations of farmers that preceded him on hundreds of acres scattered in the area near Clapp Farms Road, Andy Clapp doesn’t put all his effort into tobacco, which has declined along with the nation’s smoking habits.

The rich soil on the nearly 1,000 acres he owns or rents in eastern Guilford County now yields corn, wheat, soy beans, hay and provides pastures for cattle.

Clapp, 53, gestures behind him.

“Half a mile that way is a subdivision,” he said. Pointing in another direction, he says, “a mile to the west is an apartment complex.”

And that can mean conflict between Guilford County’s farming tradition and those moving onto nearby land that many farmers have sold to developers for the kind of quick, easy profit that doesn’t come from hot work under the sun.