Down on the farm: A Guilford way of life fighting the times wants to regain lost ground

GREENSBORO — Andy Clapp strides toward his humid tobacco greenhouse in the fresh country air as he shows off his family’s generations-old farm just six miles from downtown’s urban congestion.
Inside, the bright light shows off the green sprouts that are growing into full-size tobacco plants he’ll plant and harvest later this summer for a handsome profit.
Unlike the four generations of farmers that preceded him on hundreds of acres scattered in the area near Clapp Farms Road, Andy Clapp doesn’t put all his effort into tobacco, which has declined along with the nation’s smoking habits.
The rich soil on the nearly 1,000 acres he owns or rents in eastern Guilford County now yields corn, wheat, soy beans, hay and provides pastures for cattle.
Clapp, 53, gestures behind him.
“Half a mile that way is a subdivision,” he said. Pointing in another direction, he says, “a mile to the west is an apartment complex.”
And that can mean conflict between Guilford County’s farming tradition and those moving onto nearby land that many farmers have sold to developers for the kind of quick, easy profit that doesn’t come from hot work under the sun.
So Clapp has joined with hundreds of other farmers in Guilford County and across the state who have placed their farms into Voluntary Agricultural Districts, which lets the wider world know they’re committed to farming and want the respect and privilege that comes from making a conscious choice to work in agriculture.
In return, officials with the program give him signs to post that identify his farm as a member of a preservation district and the state notifies people within a half-mile of his farms that they may experience the smells, dust and noise that can come from farming.
Further, farms in the program are protected from urban encroachment by being allowed to decline connection to water and sewer lines that may be extended near their property.
In Guilford County, 419 parcels are enrolled in the program that covers more than 18,000 acres. Another 1,737 acres have been voluntarily placed in the more restrictive Enhanced Agricultural District Program that requires land owners to agree to pursue farming on their land for at least 10 years.
It’s designed to protect North Carolina’s biggest industry, one that earns $68 billion in annual revenue.
Residential development, state officials say, can be costly to cities and counties, soaking up road and water infrastructure that costs more than what residential taxes return in revenue.
By comparison, agriculture studies show when a farm pays a dollar in taxes it only uses 34 cents in government services.
In addition to being a member of the program, Clapp also serves as chairman of the Guilford County Agricultural Commission, which is appointed by the Board of Commissioners.
In early April, Clapp added two of his parcels to the Voluntary Agricultural District. The farm where he stood recently was added to the district in 2002 not long after the state began the program.
The Board of Commissioners approved land owned by two other farmers in an April meeting, showing the ongoing momentum of the program.
Despite Guilford’s urban growth, towns and cities are surrounded by more than 76,000 acres of farmland, according to a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture census. The value of products sold from those farms was more than $52 million in 2017 — down by 10% from 2012.
Agriculture is declining slowly as the county grows — the number of acres farmed dropped by 16% from 2012 to 2017.
But experts say they represent more than business and tradition to the people in and around Greensboro. Farms provide good local produce and something that can’t be replicated any other way: agritourism.
You might not know that while you’re picking strawberries on a Saturday afternoon, but it’s part of a business that sustains nearly 30 farms in the area. And 77 local farms sell their produce and animal products directly to the consumer for about $3 million a year, an amount that actually grew fivefold compared with 2012 as more people have become conscious of buying locally.
Molly Alexi, the county extension director for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, said Guilford’s agriculture programs have always enjoyed support from elected officials. She works for N.C. State University and the county provides her office and half her salary.
“We would not have an office in our county if we didn’t have county support,” Alexi said.
For an urban county, Guilford’s agricultural services have a significant $650,000 budget for 16 employees.
Alexi said many people don’t think of farms as essential and her job is to raise their profile.
“The public likes to see open space and good water quality and good produce,” she said, but “development — you can’t stop it.”
