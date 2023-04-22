Brenda The Drag Queen stops mid-stroke with the makeup brush in their dressing room just before Friday night's Drag Queen Bingo in Greensboro. Hundreds of people are in a large room filled with bingo cards on tables and just down the hall. The performer , who uses the pronoun "they," has yet to slide on the blonde wig or affix the long, really long,opaque fingernails and actually try on a new gown.But at the moment they are really frustrated by proposed legislation that would affect their livelihood and what they enjoy.

"It's a smoke-screen," Brenda The Drag Queen said of the legislation, which would ban drag performances in front of children younger than 13. "If it's about inappropriate entertainment, then why hasn't it broadened to movies and to music?"

It doesn't seem to be an issue when it's Mrs. Doubtfire or the long list of men performing in women's clothing.

"It doesn't seem to be an issue because they are not queer," Brenda The Drag Queen said.

These constant attacks from the government over the years have emboldened people in the wrong way, Brenda The Drag Queen said.

"The underlying message here is to simply exist as a queer person is wrong," Brenda The Drag Queen said. "

There are risque shows, and a good number of people -- straight, LGBTQ and others pay for it, Brenda The Drag Queen said.

"We have range and the power to adapt and know what's appropriate for the audience," Brenda The Drag Queen said. "It's just like the bathroom bill (legislation requiring people to use the bathrooms of their gender assigned at birth). Legislators are trying to make people feel their family is in danger and that's not true."

The current "attacks" haven't changed how Brenda The Drag Queen interacts with people.

"I still read to children at drag queen story hour," Brenda The Drag Queen said. "But now I have to feel as if there is always a camera on me."

The drag queen community is a tightly-knit family of support and shared experiences. And they remind each other to be careful.

"This constant attack by people at the highest offices on the lgbtq community has emboldened people," Brenda The Drag Queen said. "But if I stop, they win. "

Paisley Parque, who is the matriarch, the oldest still performing locally, remembers the early 1990s when drag queens largely performed in gay bars.

"There was an old law on the books that if you are in drag in public outside of a club and you don't have at least two articles of men's clothing on, you could be arrested.If we got in drag at home and left, we would essentially wear to pairs of men's underwear under everything. It was like that for a long time. One time in Winston I got mugged and the cops wouldn't do anything about it."

"It's a shame that it's 50 years later and we are still dealing with nonsense," Paisley Parque said. "I'm glad that the younger queens have hadn't had to go what I've gone through thus far. But they should be concerned. We must speak out for them."

A couple of years ago, Paisley Parque , who is transitioning to a trans female, said she was hired for a child's birthday party. The mother had hired various Disney princesses and the only villain she liked was Ursula, who Paisley Parque was hired to play..

'It's an assumption somehow that we, unlike other entertainers, can't adapt to our audiences," Paisley Parque said.

"They know how to perform in a nightclub versus a drag queen story time or like this," said Jennifer Ruppe of the Guilford Green Foundation, which organizes the events and partners with sponsors to put the bingo nights on.

The humoris different and the performances are toned down, Ruppe said of something like bingo night.

"There is nothing that is sexualized or that meets these definitions of what the sponsors of these bills have said-- overly sexualized performances. There's nothing like this here.'

Many in the audience are straight allies.

"It's just a beautiful way to say, 'I can celebrate my diversity. I can celebrate me.' Ruppe said. " And for legislators to try to take that away is shameful."

"When does it stop?" says Lola, another drag queen nearby who is finishing her look. "We take one step forward, big or small, and they come for us. It's almost like they want us to go back into the closet and that's not going to happen."

Green Queen Bingo is the longest-running drag event in North Carolina, according to organizers. Between games of Bingo, where the first person to get Bingo in each game spins a wheel for cash, a gift card or specific prizes, the drag queens perform on stage -- one starts in a black coverall only to tear it away to reveal a shimmery bodysuit -- and continue as they make their way through the audience picking up tips that audience members wave in their hands.

The event is billed "PG" with participants as young as 13.

"This is diet fabulous drag," Brenda The Drag Queen said of the bingo night.

Joanne Black was there with her 13-year-old child J.J.

"Years ago I took him to Scuppernongs for Drag Queen story time," she said of wanting him to experience drag bingo before legislators possibly made it illegal ." It was so much fun. "

This is usually their movie night but Black's spouse was out of town.J.J. tipped several of the drag queens.

"It's really cool and I think everyone should be able to be who they are, " J.J. said.

Black found the double-entendre banter at times harmless. The music was loud. The performers had the crowd singing and dancing.

"I just think it's wrong," Black said of the proposed legislation.

Brenda The Drag Queen -- 6-feet-six-inches tall out of drag and 7- feet in those size 17 women's fuschia heels, and a flowing purple sparkling gown with peek-a boo cut outs around the waist-- has a biting wit that's engaging and energizing as she runs the game onstage. After two people call Bingo she is not letting anyone else get away with it-- after all, it's drag queen bingo.

"If anybody else calls a false Bingo I'm going to find your father and become your stepmother," Brenda The Drag Queen says in faux frustration as the crowd roars with laughter.

But before all the fun she got on stage and talked support for drag performers and demanding that legislators treat the lgbtq community with "dignity and respect."