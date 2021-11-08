Drawn together: New maps could unseat some NC politicians before voting even starts

Earlier this week Graham said he still plans to run for Congress — but didn't say whether he'll still try to take on Bishop or if he will run in a different district, like the district his Robeson County home would now be in. That's the new 3rd district, which is the home of incumbent Rep. David Rouzer, a Wilmington Republican.

In the state Senate, Charlotte is also the only place in the state where Republicans could have avoided double-bunking two incumbents but didn't, Democrats have said.

In the new map, Democratic Sen. Natasha Marcus would lose much of the territory in northern Mecklenburg County she currently represents and would instead find her home in a new district that includes a few of those neighborhoods plus all of Iredell County, which is represented by Republican Sen. Vickie Sawyer.

It would be a highly conservative district, and Marcus — who is one of her party's more active and outspoken lawmakers — said she believes she was targeted on purpose. She noted that when redistricting began, Republican leaders asked every legislator to send in their address so that they could try to avoid putting them in districts with their colleagues.