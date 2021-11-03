Dress up pork chops with this tangy maple syrup glaze

Here’s a 10-minute meal that perks up boneless pork chops. It’s fast and easy to dress up pork chops with a tangy maple syrup glaze that packs a lot of flavor.
Look for real maple syrup made from maple sap. Artificial maple syrup is made with corn syrup. It should say where the syrup is from on the bottle.
Using the microwave oven to make the sweet potatoes and red pepper means they cook in under 10 minutes and, even better, there’s no pot to clean.
Helpful hint:
- This glaze also works well for chicken or beef dishes.