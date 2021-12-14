Drivers playing video games? US is looking into Tesla case

In its statement, NHTSA said that it continues to research driving distractions and that it's issued voluntary guidelines for automakers to determine whether a particular task interferes with driver attention.

“If a task does not meet the acceptance criteria," the statement said, “the NHTSA guidelines recommend that the task be made inaccessible for performance by the driver while driving.”

The agency noted that crashes involving distracted drivers killed more than 3,100 people in 2019, representing about 9% of all U.S. traffic deaths. But safety experts contend that distracted driving crashes are undercounted.

It's unclear how long Tesla has allowed games to be played while vehicles are moving. But Patton said a software update that he noticed over the summer may have begun to allow “Sky Force Reloaded” to be used by drivers. The game, he noted, involves missiles and lasers that can be fired at objects.

Before the video games can be activated while the car is moving, drivers are asked whether they are passengers and must click a button saying they are. But Patton said there appears to be no way for Tesla to confirm that fact.