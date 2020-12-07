Drumwright and team meet with state officials, but not Cooper or Stein, about Alamance unrest

BURLINGTON — Despite expectations, neither Gov. Roy Cooper or N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein met with Rev. Gregory Drumwright or civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump late last week.

This is according to Drumwright who, along with Crump, held an early-morning press conference afterwards outside the State Capitol.

"We are still waiting to know why you will not take a meeting with us," said Drumwright, referencing both Cooper and Stein. "We voted for you, we heard your comments across social media, but we have not engaged your faces."

It was believed, up until hours prior, that either Cooper or Stein would attend the meeting. It isn't clear what caused the change in schedule for both public officials.

At the meeting, Drumwright and Crump wanted to discuss events surrounding and following the Oct. 31 march to the polls in Graham. During that march, police pepper-sprayed march participants and arrested or detained dozens more.

Out of the dozens that were detained at the Oct. 31 march, a dozen were formally charged with a crime, including Drumwright who was charged with felony assault on a police officer and felony obstruction of justice days after the event. The 12 individuals who currently face charges have come to be known as the Graham 12.