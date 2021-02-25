Dudley at Page
"National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to HBCU Marching Bands" will air Sunday on WXLV-Channel 45.
The sheriff's office did not say whether the death is an apparent suicide or a possible homicide. Officials said they will disclose the name of the victim after family members are contacted.
14-year-old Davidson County girl rescued after police shoot-out in Arkansas; police officer wounded and suspect dead, authorities said
An Amber Alert has been canceled for 14-year-old Savannah Childress.
Officers responded about 11:50 a.m. Friday to the 4200 block of West Wendover Avenue and found one person dead of an apparent drug overdose, police said. No further information was made available.
'A big man in a lot of ways': For decades, Mo Milani was the face of Greensboro to presidents, rock stars and the Everyman
Milani, who died over the weekend at 72, helped Greensboro build its reputation as a top convention destination, concert center and host of major amateur sports.
Deputies found 42-year-old Mark Anthony Vaden about 1 a.m. Friday, lying in the driveway of his home at 120 Tide Drive, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.
High Point man charged in shooting of Kernersville police officer, who was in critical condition on Sunday, authorities say
The officer was shot three times with his own gun during a struggle with the assailant, police confirmed.
Commissioners made it clear Monday night that, after taxpayers cried foul, they won't be paying for a baseball stadium that's already built.
Dear Annie: I have been seeing the same man for 18 years. I say "seeing" because he is married. "Patrick" and I have been messing around toget…
Among potential violations, the Greensboro Republican used contributions to pay for medical bills and said he bought "campaign clothes and accessories" for $2,840 — at a sporting goods store.