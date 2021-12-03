Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.