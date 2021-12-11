Dudley's 2021 championship season

Game-by-game results for the Dudley football team during the 2021 season:
Regular season
Aug. 20: Page | W | 18-7
Aug. 27: At Southeast Guilford | W | 28-9
Sept. 3: At Durham Hillside | L | 30-14
Sept. 17: High Point Central | W | 57-0
Sept. 24: At Atkins | W | 55-0
Oct. 1: Smith | W | 72-6
Oct. 7: Northeast Guilford | W | 68-0
Oct. 15: At Rockingham County | W | 62-0
Oct. 22: Southern Guilford | W | 59-6
Oct. 29: At Eastern Guilford | W | 42-3
Playoffs
Nov. 5: North Henderson | W | 60-0
Nov. 12: Ledford | W | 53-10
Nov. 19: Kings Mountain | W | 36-10