Dudley's 2021 championship season
Dudley players celebrating their state semifinal victory over Belmont South Point on Dec. 3.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

Game-by-game results for the Dudley football team during the 2021 season:

Regular season

Aug. 20: Page | W | 18-7

Aug. 27: At Southeast Guilford | W | 28-9

Sept. 3: At Durham Hillside | L | 30-14

Sept. 17: High Point Central | W | 57-0

Sept. 24: At Atkins | W | 55-0

Oct. 1: Smith | W | 72-6

Oct. 7: Northeast Guilford | W | 68-0

Oct. 15: At Rockingham County | W | 62-0

Oct. 22: Southern Guilford | W | 59-6

Oct. 29: At Eastern Guilford | W | 42-3

Playoffs

Nov. 5: North Henderson | W | 60-0

Nov. 12: Ledford | W | 53-10

Nov. 19: Kings Mountain | W | 36-10

Nov. 26: At Statesville | W | 20-6

Dec. 3: Belmont South Point | W | 38-0

Dec. 10: Greenville Rose | W | 69-40

