Duke and UNC top U.S. News rankings. Here's where other North Carolina schools stand.

Several North Carolina colleges and universities landed among the nation's best in this year's U.S. News & World Report annual rankings, which were released Monday.

The rankings evaluate more than 1,400 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality and outcomes, including graduation rates and student debt.

Duke University was at the top of the list for North Carolina schools at 9th overall. UNC-Chapel Hill was the highest-rated public university in the state and 5th highest public university nationally.

The full list of rankings and additional insights can be viewed at U.S. News & World Report's website.

National universities

— Duke University ranked 9th overall and 13th best value. The total cost at Duke was listed at about $80k, but that goes down to an average of about $26,000 when factoring in the amount of need-based aid and scholarships given. Duke's undergraduate nursing program, a new category this year, ranked 2nd overall.

Duke also earned top 20 rankings for most innovative schools and undergraduate teaching among its peers. Duke's computer science program ranked 23 and its undergraduate engineering program ranked 27th among those with doctorate programs.