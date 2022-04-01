 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duke-Carolina and the Sunday News & Record

  • 0

The Sunday edition of the News & Record will include coverage of the historic Duke-Carolina matchup at the NCAA men's basketball Final Four. To accommodate that, delivery of your morning newspaper could be later than normal.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert