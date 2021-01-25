Duke Energy, N.C. officials reach 'milestone settlement' over cost of eliminating coal ash

RALEIGH — Duke Energy, North Carolina officials and a conservation group announced Monday an agreement on how the utility pays to get rid of coal ash stored in the state. The proposed settlement would shift an estimated $1.1 billion in expenses away from customers over the next decade to the nation's largest electric utility and its shareholders.

The agreement was announced a month after the state Supreme Court ruled regulators should revisit an order that would have placed nearly all of the expense upon Duke's 3.4 million electric customers in the state.

Under the settlement, which still must be approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, the amounts covered by those customers would be reduced from roughly $4 billion through 2030 to $3 billion.

“It's wrong for North Carolinians to bear the full cost of cleanup. Duke's shareholders should pay its fair share,” Attorney General Josh Stein said at an online news conference.

The settlement “is a win for every single Duke Energy customer,” Stein added.

A 2014 coal ash leak at a Duke Energy site into the Dan River prompted state officials to make the cleanup of these sites a priority.