Duke Energy, N.C. officials reach 'milestone settlement' over cost of eliminating coal ash

RALEIGH — Duke Energy, North Carolina officials and a conservation group announced Monday an agreement on how the utility pays to get rid of coal ash stored in the state. The proposed settlement would shift an estimated $1.1 billion in expenses away from customers over the next decade to the nation's largest electric utility and its shareholders.
The agreement was announced a month after the state Supreme Court ruled regulators should revisit an order that would have placed nearly all of the expense upon Duke's 3.4 million electric customers in the state.
Under the settlement, which still must be approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, the amounts covered by those customers would be reduced from roughly $4 billion through 2030 to $3 billion.
“It's wrong for North Carolinians to bear the full cost of cleanup. Duke's shareholders should pay its fair share,” Attorney General Josh Stein said at an online news conference.
The settlement “is a win for every single Duke Energy customer,” Stein added.
A 2014 coal ash leak at a Duke Energy site into the Dan River prompted state officials to make the cleanup of these sites a priority.
Charlotte-based Duke Energy, which operates two electric subsidiaries in North Carolina, is working on closing all 31 of its pits or ponds mostly by excavating over 120 million tons of coal ash — residue from operating coal-fired power plants for generations. The ash landfills often are near waterways, raising the threat for toxins to seep into rivers and groundwater.
In early 2020, Duke and state environmental regulators reached an agreement on the final nine basins — containing two-thirds of the ash tonnage being excavated — by largely removing the ash to lined landfills. The excavations are continuing.
Duke Energy called Monday's agreement a “milestone settlement that resolves the last remaining major issues on coal ash management in North Carolina.”
“This agreement addresses a shared interest in putting the coal ash debate to rest as we work toward building the cleaner energy future North Carolinians want and deserve,” Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president, said in a news release.
Coal ash costs baked into pending customer rate proposals by Duke Energy will be reduced by 60% if the settlement is finalized, which would diminish any proposed increase.
The agreement covers cleanup costs from 2015 through 2030 and applies to two previous efforts by Duke Energy to seek rate increases from the Utilities Commission and future requests, according to Stein's office. The settlement would force Duke Energy to write off $755 million in cleanup expenses and seek a lower rate of return — something similar to profit — as it relates to incurring these costs.
The parties in the settlement also asked the commission to keep in place a $100 million penalty against Duke Energy for mismanaging its ash cleanup.