Duke to meet Louisville in second round after rout of Boston College

GREENSBORO — Mismatch.

Duke, ending a three-game losing streak, took the first steps toward trying to achieve the near-impossible, just to get back to where they always are in March, by destroying Boston College 86-51 in a first-round ACC Tournament game at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Many observers believe the 10th-seeded Blue Devils (12-11) will need five wins in five days and the championship and ACC's automatic bid to get to the NCAA Tournament. Though it's possible that four wins could help them return to an event the program hasn't missed since 1995.

Duke will face Louisville, the No. 7 seed, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (ACC). The Cardinals beat Duke 70-65 in Louisville on Jan. 23 and won 80-73 in overtime on Feb. 27 in Durham.

DJ Steward scored 17 points in his first ACC Tournament game and handed out four assists, Mark Williams added 13 points, and Jordan Goldwire made four three-point shots for 12 points.